Poroshenko Wants to Lift Donbass Blockade, Lacks Political Resources

© Sputnik/ Sergey Averin Official Blockade: Poroshenko Rules to Terminate Cargo Transportation With Donbass

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has political will to implement the Minsk agreements and lift the trade blockade of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass, but lacks the political resources for that, Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the opposition movement Ukrainian Choice, said in an interview with the RT broadcaster on Thursday.

"President Poroshenko has political will both to implement the Minsk agreements and to solve the issue [of Donbass blockade] in order to show his presidential power. But he lacks political resources," Medvedchuk said.

He pointed out that the Ukrainian authorities had lost their main attribute after the Euromaidan – monopoly on force.

© Sputnik/ John Trast Poroshenko Calls for Adoption of Law Ensuring Regaining Control Over Donbass

From Medvedchuk’s point of view Ukraine turned into an object of the foreign policy with US ambassador to Ukraine being the highest political institution in the country.

On Wednesday, Poroshenko proposed to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to completely halt transport connection with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics until the enterprises in regions return to Ukraine's control. Later in the day, the NSDC made the corresponding decision.