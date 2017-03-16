Poroshenko Wants to Lift Donbass Blockade, Lacks Political Resources

"President Poroshenko has political will both to implement the Minsk agreements and to solve the issue [of Donbass blockade] in order to show his presidential power. But he lacks political resources," Medvedchuk said.
He pointed out that the Ukrainian authorities had lost their main attribute after the Euromaidan – monopoly on force.
On Wednesday, Poroshenko proposed to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to completely halt transport connection with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics until the enterprises in regions return to Ukraine's control. Later in the day, the NSDC made the corresponding decision.
Are we led to believe, after all of these months of posturing by Poroshenko, et. al., that the Ukrainian government is being held hostage by the very figures that put them in power!? Tell me it isn't so, Virginia! Tell me it isn't so. If Poroshenko does not have the physical resources, then who ARE those physical sources?
marcanhalt