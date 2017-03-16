Register
21:15 GMT +316 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Airbus Voyager KC2 (ZZ337) of the Royal Air Force arrives at the 2016 Royal International Air Tattoo, RAF Fairford, England.

    UK Royal Air Force Air-to-Air Refueling Payback Clause Exposed

    © Photo: Public Domain
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 31930

    The UK Ministry of Defense has agreed to compensate the company proving air-to-air refueling for the Royal Air Force (RAF) if its aircraft take on board more fuel from foreign air forces than its tankers provide to foreign aircraft, it has been revealed.

    Air Tanker Limited is the company that provides the RAF with air-to-air refueling, using a fleet the largest aircraft in the RAF's fleet, Voyager, which is a derivative of the proven Airbus A330-200 passenger aircraft.

    The fleet of 14 aircraft refuel fighter aircraft from the RAF and form other foreign air forces, in the same way RAF aircraft will refuel from foreign tankers.

    However, it has been revealed by defense publishing company Jane's that an "exclusivity clause" exists in the contract between the UK Ministry of Defense and Air Tanker, that the MoD must pay compensation to Air Tanker if the RAF takes on more fuel from foreign tankers than Voyager tankers pass to foreign aircraft.

    ​AirTanker is the joint venture appointed in 2008 to deliver RAF Voyager, the Future Strategic Tanker Aircraft (FSTA) contract. It is made up of leading aerospace, defense and facilities management specialists Cobham, EADS, Rolls-Royce, Thales and Babcock.

    AirTanker Limited holds the contract with the Ministry of Defense and contracts AirTanker Services to deliver the program. Airbus Military, Cobham, Rolls Royce, Thales and Babcock also form AirTanker Services' primary supply chain, with responsibility for supporting the delivery of infrastructure and its maintenance throughout the lifetime of the 27-year service contract to 2035.

    An Airbus A330 passenger airliner
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    An Airbus A330 passenger airliner
    The company took delivery of the 14th Voyager, July 2016, and has accomplished over 10,000th flights since the first Voyager took to the skies in April 2012 operating for the Royal Air Force. The Voyagers can be retro-converted back to standard Airbus 330 passenger configurations and leased out to charter airlines when not required as tankers.

    Related:

    RAF Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing, Catches Fire in North Wales' Snowdonia
    Britain's RAF Has Taken Out Nearly 1,000 Daesh Terrorists Since Sept. 2014
    RAF Confirms Intercepted Russian Jets Did Not Enter UK Airspace
    British RAF 'Success' in Syria and Iraq Against Daesh Thrown Into Doubt
    Tags:
    military, defense, Airbus A330, military equipment, UK Defense Ministry, NATO, British Royal Air Force, Britain's Royal Air Force, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Safe Harbor
    Crimea's Safe Harbor
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok