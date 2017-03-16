Russia's Sberbank Chides Poroshenko's 'Politically Motivated' Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko approved earlier on Thursday the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine's proposal to impose one-year sanctions on subsidiaries of five Russian state banks, including Sberbank.

"We are very disappointed with the decision by the Ukrainian authorities to impose sanctions against the Sberbank subsidiary in Ukraine," the press service said in a statement.

"We consider this decision as discriminatory and politically motivated, as our subsidiary has not carried out any actions that violate Ukrainian legislation," the statement said.

Ukrainian radicals blocked the entrance into the central office of Sberbank, locking over 400 employees inside on Monday and continued to hinder the access to the bank the following day, according to the Bank's address to Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, published Tuesday. Besides, the Sberbank and Alfa-Bank's ATMs in Ukraine have been subjected to vandalism by the radicals.

On Thursday, the Kremlin spokesman said the actions against Russian banks' subsidiaries in Ukraine contradict international law, and Moscow will take all legitimate measures to protect them if necessary.