Russia's Sberbank Chides Poroshenko's 'Politically Motivated' Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko approved earlier on Thursday the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine's proposal to impose one-year sanctions on subsidiaries of five Russian state banks, including Sberbank.
"We are very disappointed with the decision by the Ukrainian authorities to impose sanctions against the Sberbank subsidiary in Ukraine," the press service said in a statement.
"We consider this decision as discriminatory and politically motivated, as our subsidiary has not carried out any actions that violate Ukrainian legislation," the statement said.
On Thursday, the Kremlin spokesman said the actions against Russian banks' subsidiaries in Ukraine contradict international law, and Moscow will take all legitimate measures to protect them if necessary.
All comments
Show new comments (0)