Italian Journalist From Difensa Online Comes Under Fire in East Ukraine

ROME (Sputnik)An Italian photojournalist working for a digital news outlet, Difensa Online, has come under mortar attack in eastern Ukraine, the outlet’s editor-in-chief told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The photojournalist’s name is Giorgio Bianchi…Yesterday evening, he was on the outskirts of the Donetsk airport," Andrea Cucco said, adding Bianchi was not hurt.

Eduard Basturin, a military commander in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, said the journalist was caught in artillery fire on Wednesday close to a rebel-held village of Spartak.

The village near the contested Donetsk airport has been frequently targeted by Ukrainian armed forces. Fire exchanges in the region continue despite the Minsk peace deal. According to the UN, some 10,000 have been killed in the three-year-long conflict.

