At Least 10 People Injured in Mount Etna Eruption

–

ROME (Sputnik)According to the ANSA news agency, people, who were on the Mount Etna, suffered minor injuries and concussions after the eruption.

The news outlet added that six of the injured people had already been sent to the hospitals of Catania and Acireale cities.

Mount Etna is a volcano, which is the largest in Italy and is considered to be the most active in Europe. The activities of the volcano, which is registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List, have been documented for at least 2,700 years, according to the UNESCO.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!