Number of People Injured in Shooting in French City of Grasse Rises to 8

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The parents of the wounded students were informed, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

According to the outlet, French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve and Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux are said to be in an emergency meeting at the prime minister's residence, with regards to this incident and an explosion in the office of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Paris, which occurred earlier in the day, injuring one person.

The suspected Grasse shooter, a 17-year-old student, was reportedly taken into custody. According to the broadcaster, the investigators do not believe this to be a terrorist attack.

