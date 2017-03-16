World Bank Condemns Explosion at IMF's Paris Office, Confirms Staff Safe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — An IMF staffer was slightly injured when a parcel exploded after being opened inside the building, which also hosts the World Bank. French President Francois Hollande said Thursday the explosion was a terrorist act.
"The World Bank Group condemns this act of violence and our thoughts are with those members of the IMF staff who have been affected," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson noted that the World Bank’s office in Paris was evacuated following the incident, but all of its staff are safe.
#Hollande qualifie d'«attentat» l'explosion d'une enveloppe piégée au siège du #FMI à #Parishttps://t.co/zwJIdD35yk pic.twitter.com/hhhOrYJzE5— Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) 16 марта 2017 г.
The Paris Police Prefecture said the injured person was taken to hospital for treatment and the judicial police took over the investigation.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This is what one might see as a warning sign. So someone is talking to the IMF with a box full of bang eh, I wonder why? Could be worth looking into before the voice sings a bigger tune. I suppose the real world is starting to think of alternative communications channels in light of the presses lack of responsibility in their work.
Alan Reid