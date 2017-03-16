Register
16:42 GMT +316 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Self-appointed King of Germany Peter Fitzek (L) is taken off the handcuffs as he arrives for his trial at court in Halle/Saale, central Germany, on March 15, 2017

    'King of Germany' Gets Prison Time For Million Euro Fraud Case

    © AFP 2017/ Hendrik Schmidt / dpa
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10520

    A prominent member of the German "Reichsburger" movement has been jailed for fraud after collecting money from supporters' to pay for infrastructure in his "Kingdom of Germany."

    German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck was outraged on July 13, 1874 in Kissingen by catholic craftsman Kullmann
    © AP Photo/
    Lessons From the Past: German Historian Reminds Merkel of Bismarck's Sage Advice
    Well-known German "Reichsbuerger" Peter Fitzek has been jailed for three years and eight months by a court in Halle after he set up a fake bank and used it to defraud clients of €1.3 million ($1.4 million), the German magazine Stern reported.

    Fitzek started calling himself the "King of Germany" after he set up his own kingdom on the site of an ex-hospital in Wittenberg, in the state of Saxony-Anhalt. 

    He described the site as "the former territory of the Federal Republic of Germany," and used it to attract followers. He also set up an insurance company and a "Reichsbank" which was used to handle investments in the kingdom. 

    According to state prosecutors, Fitzek persuaded 600 followers to pay a total of €1.7 million into the account to finance non-profit construction in the kingdom. However, he withdrew €1.3 million of the money for his own purposes and the whereabouts of the cash is unknown.

    Like many followers of the Reichsbuerger movement, Fitzek, who released a tirade of insults when he heard the judge's verdict, refuses to recognize German law. 

    Austrian flag
    © Flickr/ mrWerner
    Anarchy in Austria: Hundreds of Residents Declare Themselves 'State Deniers'
    In January 2016 he was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment for driving without a license. He has also set up numerous businesses without seeking permits from the authorities or paying taxes, thus incurring millions of euros in debt to the state. The government eventually recovered the money by confiscating his property.

    The Reichsburger movement refuses to recognize the German state in its current form, and seeks a return to the 1937 borders of the German Reich (Empire). The word "buerger" translates as "citizen."

    As a result, members of the movement reject the German constitution and any state authorities including the judiciary. Some of them have come up with their own flags and identity documents, which are not recognized by the German authorities.

    In January, Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) said that growing numbers of people are joining the Reichsburger movement, which numbers around 10,000 people. BfV president Hans-Georg Maassen said that between 500 and 600 of them are right-wing extremists.

    Related:

    German Prosecutors Charge National With Alleged Daesh Membership
    Explosive-Laden Package Received by German Finance Ministry Sent From Greece
    French Presidential Candidate Macron to Meet With German Chancellor Thursday
    Tags:
    fraud, tax fraud, Court, Reichsbuerger Movement, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Snoop Dogg Video Cartoon
    The Donald Versus The Doggfather
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok