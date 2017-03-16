Hollande Classifies Parcel Explosion at IMF Paris Office as 'Terrorist Act'

PARIS (Sputnik) — French President Francois Hollande said Thursday the explosion at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) office in Paris is a terrorist act.
"We faced a terrorist act, there is no other word when it comes to an explosive device in a parcel," Hollande said on a visit to Toulon.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said she condemned this "cowardly act of violence" and reaffirmed the IMF’s resolve to continue its work, BFMTV said.
#Hollande qualifie d'«attentat» l'explosion d'une enveloppe piégée au siège du #FMI à #Parishttps://t.co/zwJIdD35yk pic.twitter.com/hhhOrYJzE5— Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) March 16, 2017
All comments
Show new comments (0)