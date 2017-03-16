Hollande Classifies Parcel Explosion at IMF Paris Office as 'Terrorist Act'

PARIS (Sputnik) — French President Francois Hollande said Thursday the explosion at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) office in Paris is a terrorist act.

"We faced a terrorist act, there is no other word when it comes to an explosive device in a parcel," Hollande said on a visit to Toulon.

The Paris Police Prefecture said the injured person was taken to hospital for treatment and the judicial police took over the investigation.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said she condemned this "cowardly act of violence" and reaffirmed the IMF’s resolve to continue its work, BFMTV said.