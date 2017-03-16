Register
16:42 GMT +316 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, in Trafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016.

    Brexit Babes: UK Parents Worried About Children's Future Once Britain Leaves EU

    © REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 9912

    A report by insurance company Comparethemarket.com an international research firm YouGov has revealed that just under 50 percent of parents think that Brexit will leave their children worse off. The survey also showed how most families in the UK felt a "general sense of anxiousness."

    London, UK
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Half of Young UK Citizens Worried About Future, Must Put Off Having Children
    With Article 50 about to be triggered, allowing Britain to officially leave the EU, research has shown that 47 percent of parents believe their children will be disadvantaged once the UK leaves the bloc.

    The survey, which aired parents' concerns and hopes about Brexit, found that 27 percent felt "not very confident" about the future of the UK economy, compared to 24 percent who said they were "fairly confident" and just 7 percent who felt "very confident."

    As the survey questioned 130 parents, just over two-thirds anticipated that they will need to provide more financial support for their offspring than they received from their own parents, whilst rising livings costs dominated the concerns of 77 percent of the respondents.

    Simon McCulloch, director at Comparethemarket.com, said that there is a strong sense of "ambiguity around the impact of Brexit."

    "What's becoming clear is that while parents across the UK vary in opinion, there is still a strong sense of ambiguity around the impact of Brexit on future generations which, in turn, is generating a general sense of anxiousness amongst UK families," Mr. McCulloch said in a recent interview.

    "In fact, we found that over two-thirds of parents from across the country feel that we are living in a period of economic uncertainty. What we can be certain about however is that, given this sentiment, it's likely that many parents will be watching their wallets even more closely over the coming months," Mr. McCulloch added.

    The survey also found that one-fifth of young parents aged 18-34 were unsure of what a post-Brexit Britain could mean for their children, while 19% believed there would be "more opportunity for employment."

    Parents were generally pessimistic about their children's future, as well as the rising cost of holidays and increase in shopping bills. Almost 40 percent of parents anticipate difficulties in traveling or working within the EU.

    According to the survey, almost two-thirds of parents believe healthcare should top the government agenda, while Brexit and the cost of living should be prioritized over education.

    Related:

    London Mayor Urges UK PM to Ensure Rights of EU Nationals Post-Brexit
    Brexit Bill Becomes Law as UK Queen Elizabeth II Gives Royal Assent
    EU Chief Blasts UK Over 'Threat' to Walk Away From Brexit With No Deal
    London 'Doesn't Want' to Deal With Scottish Referendum While Focused on Brexit
    Tags:
    standard of living, Brexit, parents, survey, children, healthcare, economy, YouGov, Great Britain, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Snoop Dogg Video Cartoon
    The Donald Versus The Doggfather
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok