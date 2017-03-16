Casualties Reported in Shooting at French College

BFM TV reports that an unidentified man opened fire aiming at the headmaster of Tocqueville high school.

Later, a source in local police said that it was a student that tried to shoot the headmaster. The student had with him a rifle, a gun, a revolver and two grenades.

Local emergency services advise on Twitter that residents stay indoors. At the same time, the government launched its mobile telephone application warning of a "terrorist" attack.

© AFP 2017/ OLIVIER MORIN Hollande Classifies Parcel Explosion at IMF Paris Office as 'Terrorist Act'

Local media reports that one person has been arrested following the shooting incident. A police special unit is currently on site, BFM TV reports.

A police source told Reuters that a second perpetrator is on the run.

A local official said that the incident is not terror-related, but rather a quarrel between two students gone awry.

Earlier today, a parcel exploded upon opening at the Paris office of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). French President Francois Hollande subsequently called the incident a terror attack.