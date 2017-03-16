Casualties Reported in Shooting at French College

BFM TV reports that an unidentified man opened fire aiming at the headmaster of Tocqueville high school.
Later, a source in local police said that it was a student that tried to shoot the headmaster. The student had with him a rifle, a gun, a revolver and two grenades.
Une #fusillade a éclaté dans le #lycée Alexis de #Tocqueville à #Grasse. Il y aurait plusieurs blessés dont le #proviseur pic.twitter.com/P8lxtQx4K0— Sam Smith (@SamSmithJRI) March 16, 2017
Local emergency services advise on Twitter that residents stay indoors. At the same time, the government launched its mobile telephone application warning of a "terrorist" attack.
L’alerte attentat est déclenchée/jdd pic.twitter.com/PFT464Ihlz— LesNews (@LesNews) March 16, 2017
A police source told Reuters that a second perpetrator is on the run.
A local official said that the incident is not terror-related, but rather a quarrel between two students gone awry.
Earlier today, a parcel exploded upon opening at the Paris office of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). French President Francois Hollande subsequently called the incident a terror attack.
All comments
Show new comments (0)