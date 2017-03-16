Register
16 March 2017
    The Union flag, (2L), the Scottish Saltire flag (2R) and the European Union (EU) flag (R) fly outside the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh, Scotland on June 25, 2016, following the pro-Brexit result of the UK's EU referendum vote

    Almost 150,000 People Sign Petition Against Second Scottish Referendum

    © AFP 2017/ OLI SCARFF
    A petition opposing a second referendum of Scotland's independence from the United Kingdom has gained a total over 148,000 signatures as of Thursday.

    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sits in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland Tuesday Jan. 17, 2017 ahead of the vote on the Scottish Government's plans to keep Scotland in the European single market even if the rest of the Britain leaves.
    © AP Photo/ Jane Barlow
    Scotland Moves to Divorce the UK Over European Union Exit
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The UK parliament cleared the way on Monday for the British government to invoke Article 50, prompting Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to announce that she would seek the authority to hold another independence referendum, which should take place between fall 2018 and spring 2019 to accommodate for Brexit negotiations.

    "We in Scotland are fed up of persecution by the SNP leader who is solely intent on getting independence at any cost. As a result, Scotland is suffering hugely," the petition, launched on the UK government’s official website, reads.

    The UK parliament must consider all petitions which reach more than 100,000 signatures for debate.

    On Wednesday, a survey by ScotCen's Scottish Social Attitudes found that 46 percent of the Scottish public support independence, with 62 percent supporting the country remaining in the European Union.

    The Scottish parliament will reportedly decide as early as next week whether Sturgeon should be given authority to ask the UK parliament for the power to hold a second referendum.

      Aitken
      The UK parliament must consider all petitions which reach more than 100,000 signatures for debate. No 'must' about it, no promise to action any petition if you bother to look. More fake news.
