MOSCOW (Sputnik)The meeting is expected to take place at the Chancellery, and be followed by Macron's joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel.

Macron is the second candidate for French presidency to hold a meeting with Merkel after The Republicans' party nominee Francios Fillon, who met the chancellor in late January.

According to the Germany's government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer, the meeting will be "informal and confidential."