Ruling Dutch VVD Party Leading With Over 20% After 75% of Votes Counted

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – VVD has 21.3 percent and is followed by far-right Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV) with 13.1 percent, the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) with 12.5 percent and Democrats 66 (D66) with 12 percent, a vote count released by The Guardian shows.

Earlier, an exit poll conducted by NOS public broadcaster showed that VVD secured at least 31 seats in the Wednesday parliament elections, with PVV, CDA and D66 all projected to have 19 seats.

None of the parties are expected to get the 76 seats required for a majority in the 150-seat Tweede Kamer (House of Representatives), so whoever comes first will still have to form a coalition.

Leader of the far-right Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV) Geert Wilders has expressed readiness to enter coalition talks as early results from the elections showed that VVD was coming ahead. However, all the main parties had said they would not go into a collation with PVV.