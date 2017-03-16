Register
16 March 2017
    Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch Party for Freedom

    Dutch Far-Right PVV Party's Leader Geert Wilders Says Ready to Enter Coalition

    © AP Photo/ Phil Nijhuis
    Europe
    Leader of the far-right Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV) Geert Wilders says he is willing to enter coalition talks, as results coming in from the national elections show that his party has failed to demonstrate top performance.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier, an exit poll conducted by NOS public broadcaster showed that VVD secured at least 31 seats in the Wednesday parliament elections, with PVV, CDA and D66 all projected to have 19 seats.

    "If all the losers like the VVD form a government, we need to have a strong opposition of winners like the PVV," Wilders said as quoted by The Guardian, expressing openness to join a coalition, or, if that does not happen, to "form a strong opposition over the next five years."

    Dutch far-right Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders
    © AFP 2017/ Martijn Beekman
    Dutch Right-Wing Politicians Rutte, Wilders Up in Polls Amid Country's Row With Turkey
    None of the parties are expected to get the 76 seats required for a majority in the Tweede Kamer (House of Representatives), so whoever comes first in the Wednesday national elections will still have to form a coalition.

    All the main parties have said they would not go into a coalition with PVV.

    According to The Guardian, after 28 percent of the votes were counted, the center-right ruling Dutch People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) was projected to get 32 seats, followed by the Christian Democrats with 20 seats, PVV with 19 seats and Democrats 66 with 18 seats.

    parliamentary elections, Dutch Freedom Party (PVV), Geert Wilders, Netherlands
