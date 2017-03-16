Dutch Ruling VVD Projected to Win 33 Seats in Parliament

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The party of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is followed by the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA), which has 25 seats. The Democrats 66 (D66) and the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) are in the third place, both with 18 seats.

© RIA Novosti. Mikhail Klimentyev Rutte Praises His Party as First Exit Poll Results Point to VVD Election Success

Earlier, an exit poll conducted by NOS public broadcaster showed that VVD secured at least 31 seats in the Wednesday parliament elections, with PVV, CDA and D66 all projected to have 19 seats.

According to The Guardian, after 28 percent of the votes were counted, VVD was projected to get 32 seats, followed by the Christian Democrats with 20 seats, PVV with 19 seats and Democrats 66 with 18 seats.

Coalition negotiations are expected to start on Thursday.