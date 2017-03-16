Dutch Ruling VVD Projected to Win 33 Seats in Parliament

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The party of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is followed by the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA), which has 25 seats. The Democrats 66 (D66) and the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) are in the third place, both with 18 seats.
According to The Guardian, after 28 percent of the votes were counted, VVD was projected to get 32 seats, followed by the Christian Democrats with 20 seats, PVV with 19 seats and Democrats 66 with 18 seats.
Coalition negotiations are expected to start on Thursday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete According to my information the outcome of the dutch elections is calculated by a computer that is owned by General Electric and is located at Schiphol airport. But that information is a couple of decades old. It has unfortunately never been updated since nobody ever discusses the issue.
Hermes
It's unbelievable to me that the dutch just committed ethnic and cultural suicide by voting for a member of the lbgt community that just struck a deal with Merkel to import 150.000 isis rapefugees.