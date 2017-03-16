Register
03:03 GMT +316 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Detainee in handcuffs

    Three Men Charged in Sweden Rape Livestream Case

    © Fotolia/ jinga80
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 8413

    Three men accused of raping a woman in Sweden and broadcasting the crime live on Facebook are set to face trial.

    Two of the men are Afghan nationals; the third is a Swedish citizen. They’ve been charged with concealing the assault and with defamation for streaming it. 

    Handcuffs
    © Flickr/ Victor
    Gang Rape Live On Facebook Leads To Three Arrests In Sweden

    Though investigators were able to obtain video and still images from the incident, they have not been able to find the sequence actually showing the alleged rape, despite requesting it from Facebook.

    The lawyer for the one of the Afghan nationals, an 18-year-old, has said that the court should have received the footage before charging his client. 

    "It's unfortunate that the charges come before the prosecutor has received the part of the film he asked to get from Facebook in the US. My assessment is that the district court would have a much better basis to make its judgement of what really occurred if they waited for the film," he said, according to The Local.

    Pontus Melander, chief prosecutor for the Uppsala district court, on Wednesday defended the decision to bring the charges, telling reporters that "police have carried out a thorough investigation." 

    Actor Jay Bowdy in a 2015 interview posted on his personal Youtube channel.
    © Сollage by RIA Novosti. Jay Bowdy
    Actor Commits Suicide Live on Facebook Following Sexual Assault Arrest

    Though prosecutors don’t have the specific film sequence they’ve sought, there are still eight witnesses claiming to have seen part or all of the attack. The alleged victim also had her injuries confirmed by a doctor.

    Josefine Lundgren, 21, notified the authorities after seeing the video in a closed Facebook group of roughly 60,000 members, telling Expressen that the three men, “tore off her clothes and lay down on top of her," with one of the perpetrators mockingly telling the victim, "You have been raped."

    The woman was nearly unconscious at the time of the attacks, according to witnesses, and one image shows the men holding what appears to be a revolver.

    After police arrived, the men claimed the woman had not been raped, but were still arrested just before the stream ended.

    Related:

    Facebook Under Fire for Not Removing Chicago Torture Video Sooner
    Famous Refugee Who Took Selfie With Merkel Sues Facebook for 'False News'
    Comcast, McDonald's, Facebook Lead America’s Most Hated Companies List
    Facebook Turns on Safety Check Function Amid Kyrgyz Plane Crash
    Indian Court Questions Facebook Data Sharing Policy
    Tags:
    charges, Livestream, Rape, Facebook, Uppsala, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Snoop Dogg Video Cartoon
    The Donald Versus The Doggfather
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok