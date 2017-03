MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Kathimerini newspaper, the national federation of Greek hospital workers (POEDIN) held a four-hour stoppage in Athens demanding free healthcare for the country's citizens, recruitment of more staff and reimbursement of salaries cut within the framework of the government austerity measures.

During the rally the protesters scuffled with riot police in front of the country's Finance Ministry, the newspaper added.

The news outlet added that the POEDIN also called a strike across the country.

Greek citizens have been carrying numerous protests against the austerity measures, such as pension reforms and tax raises, for months. The government measures have been caused by the debt crisis and in exchange for a number of bailout programs.