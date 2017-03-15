Browder to Be Questioned in Context of US Lawsuit Against Prevezon Holdings

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Lawyers were allowed to question Browder by US Federal Court, Veselnitskaya stated. The millionaire is expected to be questioned in London during a period of up to four hours, she added.
"US Federal Court, which is considering a complaint of the prosecutor's office of the New York state against Prevezon Holdings, owned by a Russian national, Denis Katsyv, has allowed a questioning of William Browder, the founder and CEO of the Hermitage Capital hedge fund. The lawyers expect to question Browder on Thursday, March 16," Veselnitskaya said.
In September 2013, the United States launched a case of the Prevezon Holdings accused of legalization of money allegedly embezzled from the Russian treasury. The prosecution insists that Browder was a source of information that allowed it to start criminal proceedings.
In late 2012, the United States adopted the so-called Magnitsky Act, which imposes travel bans and financial sanctions on Russian officials and other individuals believed to have been involved in Magnitsky's death, the case against him and related issues.
At the same time, the Russian Investigative Committee announced after an inquiry that the statements about persecution of Magnitsky due to his attempts to accuse several officials from Russia's law enforcement agencies of embezzlement did not reflect the reality.
