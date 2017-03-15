High Expectations: Poroshenko Hopes Ukraine Will Get $1Bln From IMF in March

KIEV (Sputnik) — The IMF Board of Directors is expected to hold a meeting on March 20 to consider the issue of granting Ukraine $1 billion in financial aid.

"I hope this [the tranche] will happen in March. The IMF tranche is a strong signal for investors," Poroshenko said in an interview with Ukrainian television.

Earlier in the month, Ukraine’s Finance Minister Oleksandr Danilyuk on Saturday confirmed that an agreement on the next International Monetary Fund (IMF) disbursement of the fund's $17.5-billion loan package was reached. IMF Ukraine mission head Ron van Rooden confirmed the news, saying an agreement on Ukraine's reforms needed for the disbursement had been reached.

In March 2015, the IMF approved a four-year program of financial aid to Ukraine, which stipulates a $17.5-billion loan to be paid out in installments over the program period and originally open for review on a quarterly basis. The bailout package requires Kiev to implement reforms.