High Expectations: Poroshenko Hopes Ukraine Will Get $1Bln From IMF in March

KIEV (Sputnik) — The IMF Board of Directors is expected to hold a meeting on March 20 to consider the issue of granting Ukraine $1 billion in financial aid.
"I hope this [the tranche] will happen in March. The IMF tranche is a strong signal for investors," Poroshenko said in an interview with Ukrainian television.
In March 2015, the IMF approved a four-year program of financial aid to Ukraine, which stipulates a $17.5-billion loan to be paid out in installments over the program period and originally open for review on a quarterly basis. The bailout package requires Kiev to implement reforms.
