German Court Jails Four Extremists for Plotting Attacks on Refugees

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — After nearly a year of hearings, the Bavarian court found three man and one women guilty of forming the "Oldschool Society" terrorist cell that planned to target refugees, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported. The court sentenced the cell's two leaders to four-and-a-half and five years of prison terms, the only woman in the group — to three years and 10 months and the forth member to three years of imprisonment.

The group communicated via the Internet and met in person only once, planning attacks on refugees, while before the second meeting in May 2015 the investigators arrested them during a nationwide raid, according to the newspaper.

The growth of extremism in Germany over the past two years is linked to the influx of refugees, since the country has been the key destination for thousands of immigrants coming to Europe since the start of 2015. Some 280,000 refugees came to Germany in 2016, compared to 890,000 arrivals in the previous year, according to the German Interior Ministry. The majority of the asylum seekers are from Syria and Afghanistan.