French Interior Minister Urges to Dismantle Migrants Camp Near City of Dunkirk

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He stressed that the government could not leave the things as they were at the moment.
"It is no longer just a question of re-establishing public order [in the camp]… [but of] progressive dismantling of the camp which should start as soon as possible," Le Roux said during a hearing at the French Senate, according to France Soir newspaper.
About 1,500 migrants are living in the Grande-Synthe camp, with half of them having arrived there after dismantlement of Calais refugee camp in October 2016.
The Grande-Synthe camp, populated mostly by Kurds, was built by the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in March 2016 to accommodate migrants and refugees living in tents and makeshift shelters.
