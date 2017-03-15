Register
21:00 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron attends a political rally for his recently launched political movement, En Marche!, or Forward!, in Paris, France, July 12, 2016.

    Members of France's Main Parties Support Macron to Ensure Own Political Future

    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    Europe
    Get short URL
    14702

    France’s main political parties have fully lost their credibility so their members support independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron to secure their own political future, a member of the European Parliament from France, Bruno Gollnisch, told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that they see the candidate's possible victory as the most viable way to do so.

    On Thursday, French Foreign Minister Socialist Jean-Marc Ayrault stated that that he was going to support Macron rather than conservative candidate Francois Fillon or National Front leader Marine Le Pen. The same week, President of the French National Assembly, Socialist Claude Bartolone also announced his intent to vote for Macron.

    French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron leaves after the first weekly cabinet meeting of the year at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
    © REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
    Macron's Chances to Win in First Round of French Presidential Election Rise by 1% - Poll

    "Traditional political parties are discredited and the rats leave the ship. Whether the left-wing Hamon or Mélenchon, or the members of 'Les Republicains,' they rallied to the one they hope will be able to give them a place," Gollnisch, a member of the French National Front party, said.

    During the presidency of Socialist Francois Hollande, France faced high levels of unemployment, while The Republicans' candidate Francois Fillon has been implicated in a big financial scandal involving his wife and children's fake employment.

    Gollnisch explained Macron’s popularity as being greatly influenced by the fact that he supports globalization, something that the left and the center in France had been advocating for many years.

    The first round of the French presidential election is slated for April 23, with the run-off between the top two candidates scheduled for May 7.

    According to an OpinionWay poll released earlier on Wednesday, Macron is tied with Le Pen for the first-round of voting. He is projected to receive 25 percent of the votes in the first round, while Le Pen maintains her slight lead with 27 percent of the votes. Fillon is expected to win 19 percent. The poll shows Macron winning a runoff against Le Pen by 61 percent of the votes.

    Tags:
    presidential election, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Benoit Hamon, Claude Bartolone, Marine Le Pen, Jean-Marc Ayrault, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Military Pinups
    Deep Throat
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok