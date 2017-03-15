Luxembourg Court Reduces Sentences for Two LuxLeaks Tax Scandal Whistleblowers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Luxemburger Wort newspaper, Antoine Deltour received a six-month suspended sentence and a fine of 1,500 euros (about $1,593) instead of 12 months in jail.

Shocking #LuxLeaks verdict. Whistleblowing is not a crime! EU must step up to protect heroes like Deltour & Halet! https://t.co/vdfN9nDupV pic.twitter.com/2UabF1BuXF — Julia Reda (@Senficon) 15 марта 2017 г.

​Deltour's colleague, Raphael Halet, reportedly received a 1,000 euros fine instead of a nine-month prison sentence.

Investigative journalist Edouard Perrin who used the leaked information to produce reports for French television was acquitted in June last year.

The #luxleaks whistleblowers Deltour & Halet have been condemned again today in court. A shame for #Luxembourg & the #EU. They earn praise! — Bastian Obermayer (@b_obermayer) 15 марта 2017 г.

​The documents leaked to the media in what became known as LuxLeaks scandal brought to light tax arrangements of Ikea, McDonald's, Fiat and other companies.

The trial of Deltour was protested by the media across the world. In 2016, Margrethe Vestager, the EU competition commissioner, said that the whistleblowers and investigative journalists responsible for the LuxLeaks should be thanked.