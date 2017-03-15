© Sputnik/ Evgeniy Karasev Turkey Has No Plans to Suspend Visa-Free Regime With Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Turkey and Russia are currently working together on getting rid of visa requirements for journalists, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Huseyin Dirioz said Wednesday.

"I want to remind that the tourists have no restrictions. With regard to the journalists, both sides are working on the issue," Dirioz said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his official visit to Moscow on Friday said that it was necessary to speed up the introduction of a visa-free regime between Russia and Turkey, adding that the issue could be resolved in the near future.

Russia suspended its visa-free regime with Turkey, as well as introduced an embargo on a range of Turkish goods after a Russian Su-24 aircraft was shot down over Syria by a Turkish F-16 fighter. Russia's decisions came into effect on January 1, 2016.

In response to Moscow's actions, Turkey introduced a visa regime for Russian journalists a month later. Russian tourists do not need visas to travel to Turkey.

Bilateral relations began to improve following Turkey's apology in June 2016 and in October, Russia lifted its embargo. On Friday, the list of goods excluded from embargo was extended.