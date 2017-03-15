Register
19:28 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Migrants carry their belongings as they walk towards the Austrian border from Hegyeshalom, Hungary September 23, 2015.

    Hungary Guilty of Migrant Human Rights Breaches in Landmark Judgement

    © REUTERS/ Leonhard Foeger
    Europe
    Get short URL
    112315

    Hungary - which has long had a history of closing its borders to migrants and has plans to set up border camps - has been found guilty in a landmark case in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which is set to derail its migrant camp plans.

    MEPs in the European Parliament hit out after Hungary's National Parliament approved a new piece of legislation that will enable the automatic detention of all asylum seekers in container camps on the southern borders of the country, accusing it of breaking EU law.

    "Detaining asylum seekers simply because they are asylum seekers is a clear breach of EU and international law. It does not serve any purpose; on the contrary, it will lead to further trauma and despair," said Sophie in 't Veld, the Liberal and Democrats (ALDE) group vice-president.

    ​Twitter: "European Court: asylum seekers should not be detained in Hungarian camps"

    Migrants and refugees walk toward the Serbian border with Hungary in the village of Nova Pazova, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) west of Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic
    Hungary Accused of Breaching EU Law Amid Asylum 'Trauma and Despair'
    The latest ECHR case concerns two Bangladeshi nationals, Md Ilias Ilias and Ali Ahmed, who, having left Bangladesh, transited through Greece and Serbia, eventually arriving in Hungary, September 2015. They immediately applied for asylum.

    For the next 23 days they stayed inside the Roszke transit zone situated on the border between Hungary and Serbia; they could not leave in the direction of Hungary as the zone was surrounded by a fence and guarded.

    Following two sets of asylum proceedings, they were removed from Hungary essentially on the strength of a Government Decree, introduced in 2015, listing Serbia — the last country through which the applicants had transited — as a safe third country.

    The Court found that the applicants' confinement for more than three weeks in the Roszke transit zone, in a guarded compound which could not be accessed from the outside (even by their lawyer), had amounted to a de facto deprivation of their liberty.

    "[The ECHR] doubted that the applicants would have voluntarily left the transit zone in the direction of Serbia, as suggested by the Government, as they would have run the risk of forfeiting their asylum claim and refoulement [the forcible return of refugees or asylum seekers to a country where they are liable to be subjected to persecution].

    "Furthermore, the applicants' detention had been more of a practical arrangement than a formal decision of legal relevance, complete with reasoning. The applicants had thus been deprived of their liberty without any formal decision," the court said in a statement. 

    The ruling is now likely to increase tensions between Hungary and the European Commission. It has already refused to take part in the mandatory relocation of refugees and is facing calls for the Commission to censure it over migrant human rights breaches.

    "We urge the European Commission to act swiftly and with determination. The Commission has been ignoring reports pointing out human rights violations. It has also turned a blind eye to breaches of EU and international law in Hungary. The Commission has the obligation to act," in 't Veld said.

    Related:

    Hungary Accused of Breaching EU Law Amid Asylum 'Trauma and Despair'
    Hungary to Build Second Hi-Tech Border Wall to Further Stymie Migrants
    'Violent, Unlawful': Hungary Proposes Detention Centers for Asylum Seekers
    Hungary Prime Minister to Continue Struggle on Migrant Quota System at EU Level
    Tags:
    refugee crisis, migration centers, migrant crisis, human rights abuse, European Commission, European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), European Union, Sophie in 't Veld, Hungary, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Military Pinups
    Deep Throat
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok