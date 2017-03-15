© Sputnik/ Stringer Ukraine to Create Product Whitelist of Cargo Deliveries to Crimea

KIEV (Sputnik) – The freight traffic at the contact line in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas was canceled, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Turchynov said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko proposed to the NSDC to completely halt transport connection with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics until the enterprises in regions return to Ukraine's control.

"The NSDC decided: to temporarily stop the cargo movement along the delimitation line, till paragraphs 1-2 of the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements as of February 12, 2015 are implemented, and till the seized enterprises are returned under Ukrainian jurisdiction," Turchynov said.

He also called on "Ukrainian patriots" to join the country’s armed forces or the National Guard in order to help to exercise control over implementation of the made decision.

"Moreover, the National Bank of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine were assigned to analyze the activities of Ukrainian banks, which have a capital share of state banks of the Russian Federation, and within a day, make appropriate proposals, in particular, regarding the introduction of sanctions against them," Turchynov added.

On March 1, the self-proclaimed republics of Donbas decided to impose the receivership regime on Ukrainian enterprises in the area in response to the transport blockade of railway tracks launched by former Ukrainian participants of military operations in Donbas.

Ukraine launched a military operation in Donbas in April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new government in Kiev that they viewed as illegitimate. Despite the Minsk peace accords signed in February 2015, the sides continue to blame each other for ceasefire violations.