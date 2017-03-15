Register
16:26 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Supporters of the Pegida movement (Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the Occident) gather in Dresden, eastern Germany

    Neonationalism Takes Roots Amid Rising Poverty in Germany

    © AFP 2017/ TOBIAS SCHWARZ
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11320

    Germany's current economic model is inefficient. It leads to the growth of nationalism, because the unstable financial situation encourages people to seek answers in ideology, German economic expert and chief economist at UNCTAD Heiner Flassbeck said in an interview with Sputnik Germany.

    The expert believes that an increase in wages in Germany should become more tangible than before. Only in this way can German authorities eliminate the growing financial inequality, he argued.

    Germany to Keep Sanctions Against Russia Despite Economy Slump: Government Spokesman
    In particular, Flassbeck criticized reforms undertaken under the "Agenda 2010" program, a series of changes aimed at restructuring the German welfare system and labor relations.

    According to the expert, it is "absolutely clear" that inequality significantly increased in recent years as result of these reforms. The gap in wages and incomes has weakened domestic economic development and at the same stimulated the growth of exports.

    Since its reunification Germany has pursued a wage restraint policy which could have given workers certain advantages without harming the economy, the expert argued.

    "We would have observed a more intensive growth of the domestic economy and a slower development of exports," the expert stated, adding that Germany's long focus on "the export strategy" had negative a impact on other European countries as well.

    Euros
    © Flickr/
    Eurozone Economy Slows in September as German Sentiment Cools
    One of the consequences of such policy is "a huge number of problems in the monetary union." "Merkel forgets about this when she talks about economic growth," the expert argued.

    The German strategy contributed to the deterioration of the economic situation in other countries which resulted in the spread of nationalism across Europe.

    According to Flassbeck, economic disparities also threaten the cohesion of German society.

    "On the one hand, there is super-wealth, on the other — still terrible poverty. It's a shame for such a wealthy country as Germany!" the expert stated.

    In Flassbeck's opinion, the country's authorities should pursue a policy "in which wages will annually be increased by 5% irrespective of the level of income." For the population with low income this indicator can be even higher.

    The "Agenda 2010" includes a number of reforms that were initiated by German authorities in order to reduce unemployment in the country. The program was partly successful, as the unemployment figures have fallen. However, experts argued that the structural changes led to the rise of economic inequality and became one of the reasons behind the current European debt crisis.

    Related:

    Germany Split Over Chancellor's Migrant Policy - Right-Wing AfD Party
    Germany's State Elections Signal Rise of Germany's Right Wing AfD
    Tags:
    nationalism, poverty, economy, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Military Pinups
    Deep Throat
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok