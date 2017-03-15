Register
16:26 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A fighter of the Donetsk People's Republic self-defense force, wounded in action, at the first military hospital in Donetsk

    DPR Not to Lift Ban on Raw Material Exports to Kiev-Controlled Areas Yet

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Filatov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    115841

    The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) will not lift the ban on the export of products and raw materials to territories controlled by Kiev until the Ukrainian authorities comply with the Minsk agreements, DPR leader Alexander Zakharchenko told Sputnik while commenting on the introduction of a complete transport blockade by Kiev.

    DONETSK (Sputnik) — Zakharchenko stressed that on March 1 the republic had to impose the receivership regime on Ukrainian enterprises in the area in response to the transport blockade, as well as to halt the export of products and raw materials from DPR to the territories controlled by Kiev.

    "We have not lifted the blockade on our part, and we are not going to, until Kiev fulfills its obligations under the Minsk agreements, first of all, the political part," Zakharchenko said.

    Ukrainian Petro Poroshenko attends a panel discussion on the first day of the 53rd Munich Security Conference (MSC) at the Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich, Germany, February 17, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ THOMAS KIENZLE
    Poroshenko Against Kiev's Trade Ties With 'Confiscated' Enterprises in Donbass
    Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko proposed to the country’s National Security and Defense Council on Wednesday to make a decision to completely halt transport connection with the DPR and the LPR until the enterprises in regions return to the Ukrainian jurisdiction.

    In late December 2016, the so-called Ukrainian volunteer fighters group declared a trade and economic blockade of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). The breakaway Donbass regions used to supply anthracite coal for producing heat and energy in Ukraine.

    Ukraine launched a military operation in Donbass in April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new government in Kiev that they viewed as illegitimate. Despite the Minsk peace accords signed in February last year, the sides continue to blame each other for ceasefire violations.

    Related:

    Kremlin Unaware of Coal Deliveries From Donbass to Russia
    Poroshenko's Proposal on Full Donbass Transport Halt Violates Minsk Deal
    Donbass Transport Blockade Direct Violation of Minsk Agreements - DPR Envoy
    Tags:
    Alexander Zakharchenko, Donbass, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      I do like the attitude of the Donbass people. That is, the ones who stayed to fight, not the 1.5 million that want to come to America through various agencies instead of staying to fight for their apartments, their car ports, their broken down bus rides, the ones who sleep in their basements, the ones who are still wearing the same winter coat for the last two years, the one who have to cross over into Rostov Don to cash their pension checks, the ones who know what is really going on and who will snap at their neighbors for even mentioning Nuland's name brand cookies...
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Military Pinups
    Deep Throat
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok