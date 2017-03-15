DPR Not to Lift Ban on Raw Material Exports to Kiev-Controlled Areas Yet

DONETSK (Sputnik) — Zakharchenko stressed that on March 1 the republic had to impose the receivership regime on Ukrainian enterprises in the area in response to the transport blockade, as well as to halt the export of products and raw materials from DPR to the territories controlled by Kiev.

"We have not lifted the blockade on our part, and we are not going to, until Kiev fulfills its obligations under the Minsk agreements, first of all, the political part," Zakharchenko said.

© AFP 2017/ THOMAS KIENZLE Poroshenko Against Kiev's Trade Ties With 'Confiscated' Enterprises in Donbass

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko proposed to the country’s National Security and Defense Council on Wednesday to make a decision to completely halt transport connection with the DPR and the LPR until the enterprises in regions return to the Ukrainian jurisdiction.

In late December 2016, the so-called Ukrainian volunteer fighters group declared a trade and economic blockade of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). The breakaway Donbass regions used to supply anthracite coal for producing heat and energy in Ukraine.

Ukraine launched a military operation in Donbass in April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new government in Kiev that they viewed as illegitimate. Despite the Minsk peace accords signed in February last year, the sides continue to blame each other for ceasefire violations.