DPR Not to Lift Ban on Raw Material Exports to Kiev-Controlled Areas Yet

DONETSK (Sputnik) — Zakharchenko stressed that on March 1 the republic had to impose the receivership regime on Ukrainian enterprises in the area in response to the transport blockade, as well as to halt the export of products and raw materials from DPR to the territories controlled by Kiev.
"We have not lifted the blockade on our part, and we are not going to, until Kiev fulfills its obligations under the Minsk agreements, first of all, the political part," Zakharchenko said.
In late December 2016, the so-called Ukrainian volunteer fighters group declared a trade and economic blockade of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). The breakaway Donbass regions used to supply anthracite coal for producing heat and energy in Ukraine.
Ukraine launched a military operation in Donbass in April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new government in Kiev that they viewed as illegitimate. Despite the Minsk peace accords signed in February last year, the sides continue to blame each other for ceasefire violations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I do like the attitude of the Donbass people. That is, the ones who stayed to fight, not the 1.5 million that want to come to America through various agencies instead of staying to fight for their apartments, their car ports, their broken down bus rides, the ones who sleep in their basements, the ones who are still wearing the same winter coat for the last two years, the one who have to cross over into Rostov Don to cash their pension checks, the ones who know what is really going on and who will snap at their neighbors for even mentioning Nuland's name brand cookies...
marcanhalt