Kiev Reluctant to Stop Vandalism Against Russian Banks, Causes Unclear - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Kremlin does not understand the reluctance or inability of the Ukrainian authorities to stop vandalism against Russian banks' subsidiaries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"Of course, we are watching with great concern the conditions in which subsidiaries of financial and credit organizations have to work in Ukraine. We believe that, of course, this situation… absolutely destroys the general investment climate in Ukraine and shows the whole world that now it is very dangerous and it is hardly economically expedient to work on the territory of Ukraine," Peskov told reporters.

"We state that we do not understand the inability or unwillingness of Ukraine's law enforcement bodies to stop radical elements," he said.