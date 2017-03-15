Register
11:53 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Azov battalion soldiers take oath in Kiev before being sent to Donbass

    New Age of Nationalism in Ukraine Poses Threat to Its Closest Neighbors

    Alexander Maksimenko
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 4301

    In Ukraine, unidentified vandals have desecrated the tombs of some 600 Poles massacred by a Ukrainian Nazi division in 1944 in the village of Pidkamin, Lviv region, and a monument to Polish professors executed by German Nazis in 1941.

    Vaclav Havel memorial plaque in Kiev
    © Photo: Facebook/Boulevard Vaclav Havel, Kiev
    Why Vandals Keep Smashing Plaques, Memorials in Kiev, Soviet or Otherwise
    The vandals spray painted the monuments with Nazi SS graffiti and anti-Polish slurs.

    The twin attacks came at a time when Ukraine prepares to mark the 75th anniversary of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) initiated by the director of the Institute of National Remembrance, Volodymyr Vyatrovych.

    In an interview with Sputnik, Polish historian and independent journalist Bohdan Pietka said that he was not at all surprised by what had happened now that the leaders of nationalist movements are being lionized in Ukraine and members of the Right Sector ultranationalist party and of the ill-famed Aidar and Azov battalions are increasingly active in the country’s political life.

    “At a recent Sorbonne University symposium on the Nazi Holocaust of Jews in Ukraine, Volodymyr Vyatrovych described UPA as an anti-Nazi organization, which was allegedly fighting the German Wehrmacht during the war,” Bohdan Pietka told Sputnik Poland.

    “These allegations caused an angry uproar from Jewish organizations and the academic community. Vyatrovych was exposed as a falsifier of history.”

    When asked about his vision of the future of Ukraine, which is now deeply mired in economic crisis, Bohdan Pietka said that if another Maidan happens and the increasingly unpopular President Petro Poroshenko is ousted, Ukraine could wind up in the hands of Bandera-loving ultranationalists.

    “That would be a nightmare scenario leading to political chaos and disarray! It would also be bad for Poland, whose leaders pretend not to see the rise of pro-Bandera sentiment in Ukraine,” he emphasized.

    Bohdan Pietka added that if the ultranationalists come to power Ukraine could break up with Banderites ruling supreme in the west, the capital Kiev and central regions pursuing their own policy and eastern Ukraine breaking away.

    “With rampant crime and no state control over the arms trade, not only Ukrainians, but also Poles, Slovakians and Romanians will feel the pinch if Ukraine breaks up,” he warned.

    Many in Poland harbor bitter memories about the killings of up to 100,000 Poles by Ukrainian nationalists in 1943-1944 in Volyn and the eastern Galicia regions, which are now part of Ukraine.

    In October 2016, one of the leaders of the Ukrainian nationalist movement, Dmytro Korchynsky, openly called for the destruction of all Polish monuments in Ukraine.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

     

    Related:

    Why Vandals Keep Smashing Plaques, Memorials in Kiev, Soviet or Otherwise
    Moscow Calls on Poland to Bring to Justice Soviet Soldiers Graves Vandals
    Vandals Douse Black Paint on Soviet War Memorial in Vienna
    Tags:
    ukrainian ultra-nationalists, vandals, monuments, Institute of National Remembrance (Poland), Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), Volodymyr Vyatrovych, Bohdan Pietka, Dmytro Korchynsky, Stepan Bandera, Poland, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Open-Air Museum in Russia’s Karelia
    Looney Tunes
    Looney Tunes
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok