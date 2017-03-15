RT Plans to Launch French, German-Language Channels - Editor-in-Chief

Register
    RT Reporter Detained at US Inauguration Protests Faces Up to 10 Years of Prison

    RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan announced on Wednesday that the RT broadcaster is planning to launch TV channels in French and German version.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The RT broadcaster is planning to launch TV channels in French and German, RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said in an interview with the RNS information agency.

    "We have an ambitious plan: we need to launch a channel in French. We have talked about this for a long time, but you know what happened to the ruble a few years ago, and all plans were frozen. Now we're keeping our fingers crossed, and by the end of the year we should finally launch it," Simonyan said regarding development plans for 2017.

    She noted that the launch of TV channels in different languages ​​depends on the funding allocated, with the next language likely to be German.

    "We receive targeted funding, where the language in which RT is broadcasting is clearly defined. As far as I know, now we are talking about German for the next broadcast language. We are very happy, it's high time we did it," Simonyan added.

    She pointed out that the RT channel in German could be launched in 2018, if the decision is made to allocate funding.

    RT operates a number of cable and satellite television channels in a number of languages and is directed at a foreign audience. The channels provide 24-hour news coverage, and also air documentaries, talk shows and debates.

