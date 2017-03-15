RT to Negotiate With Banks After NatWest Closes RT's Accounts - Editor-in-Chief

"We have already worked out a situation in which we will not depend on them," Simonyan said, answering a question on if the channel had taken any measures to prevent such problems in the future.
The editor-in-chief explained that work was underway with other banks.
"I do not want to name specific banks yet, everything is in the negotiation process," she said.
RT operates a number of cable and satellite television channels in a number of languages and is directed at a foreign audience. The channels provide 24-hour news coverage, and also air documentaries, talk shows and debates.
