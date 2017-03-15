Belarus Announces Nominee for OSCE Secretary General Post

MINSK (Sputnik) — The news comes as the term of acting OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier ends on June 30, 2017

"We decided to nominate Elena Kupchina, the OSCE special envoy and the ambassador, for this post," Mironchik said in a statement.

Kupchina, who served as the Belarusian deputy foreign minister for a long time, took an active part in the implementation of Belarus' foreign policy doctrine aimed at strengthening of security and stability in Europe and solving the most acute crises in the region, Mironchik added.

The OSCE comprises 57 participating states from Europe, Central Asia and North America. Zannier was appointed the OSCE secretary general for a period of three years on July 1, 2011. On July1, 2014, he was re-appointed for a second three-year term.