07:20 GMT +315 March 2017
    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to members of the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain June 28, 2016.

    Scottish Parliament to Vote on First Minister’s Power for Referendum Next Week

    © REUTERS/ Scott Heppell
    The Scottish parliament will decide next week whether or not First Minister Nicola Sturgeon should be given the authority to ask the UK parliament for the power to hold the second independence referendum, media reported Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Herald newspaper, the Scottish parliament is due to debate the issue for two days in a row before putting it to a vote, which is likely to take place on March 22.

    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sits in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland Tuesday Jan. 17, 2017 ahead of the vote on the Scottish Government's plans to keep Scotland in the European single market even if the rest of the Britain leaves.
    © AP Photo/ Jane Barlow
    Scotland Moves to Divorce the UK Over European Union Exit
    Sturgeon said on Monday that she wanted to ask Scots in a referendum whether or not they wanted Scotland to exit from the United Kingdom between the autumn of 2018 and the spring of 2019.

    According to the results of a recent Ipsos MORI poll, 48 percent of Scottish people favored an independent Scotland remaining in the European Union. In 2014, Scotland voted to remain part of the United Kingdom, however, the 2016 Brexit vote showed that Scotland differed from England on the European Union membership, as it backed staying with the bloc by 62 percent against 38 percent.

    The United Kingdom held a referendum last June and decided to leave the European Union. UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty by the end of March, thus starting the Brexit process. The House of Lords has supported the amendment to a Brexit legislation obliging May to have a parliamentary vote on the deal.

     

