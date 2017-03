MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Polskie Radio broadcaster said, citing a spokesperson for local fire service, that the vehicle carrying acetylene tanks exploded injuring two employees of the company.

According to the news outlet, the blast that took place at 2 p.m. (13:00 GMT) had resulted in evacuation of about 350 people from the area.

The media outlet added that the authorities had no evidence that the explosion was a planned attack.