Berlin Not Imposing Entrance Ban On Turkish Politicians - German Minister

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Berlin has not imposed any bans for Turkish politicians to enter Germany so far, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said Tuesday.

"As you know, we have not planned any bans so far," de Maiziere told reporters.

According to reports, till the end of March, Turkish lawmakers and high-ranking representatives of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party intend to speak at about 15 events in Germany aimed at gaining support among Turks eligible to vote in the April 16 referendum on constitutional amendments which would enhance the judiciary and legislative powers of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The majority of events are expected to take place in Berlin, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Munich and on the territory of the North Rhine-Westphalia state.

Relations between Berlin and Ankara took a hit after the February arrest of Turkish-German journalist Deniz Yucel in Istanbul on suspicion of participation in a terror organization, and further deteriorated as Erdogan drew a parallel on Sunday between the German authorities and Nazis when criticizing Berlin for banning Ankara’s campaign rallies on German soil, in particular in Baden-Wurttemberg, ahead of a crucial vote on the Turkish constitutional reform.