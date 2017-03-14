Register
19:12 GMT +314 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The German (R) and the European flag fly in the wind outside the new Federal Ministry of the Interior building in Berlin on April 26, 2015

    Berlin Not Imposing Entrance Ban On Turkish Politicians - German Minister

    © AFP 2017/ POOL / RAINER JENSEN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 51 0 0

    Berlin has not imposed any bans for Turkish politicians to enter Germany so far, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said Tuesday.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left (AP Photo/Axel Schmidt)
    © AP Photo/ Axel Schmidt
    Germany Must Annul Refugee Deal With Turkey After Erdogan's Nazi Remarks – Lawmaker
    BERLIN (Sputnik) — Berlin has not imposed any bans for Turkish politicians to enter Germany so far, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said Tuesday.

    "As you know, we have not planned any bans so far," de Maiziere told reporters.

    According to reports, till the end of March, Turkish lawmakers and high-ranking representatives of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party intend to speak at about 15 events in Germany aimed at gaining support among Turks eligible to vote in the April 16 referendum on constitutional amendments which would enhance the judiciary and legislative powers of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    The majority of events are expected to take place in Berlin, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Munich and on the territory of the North Rhine-Westphalia state.

    Relations between Berlin and Ankara took a hit after the February arrest of Turkish-German journalist Deniz Yucel in Istanbul on suspicion of participation in a terror organization, and further deteriorated as Erdogan drew a parallel on Sunday between the German authorities and Nazis when criticizing Berlin for banning Ankara’s campaign rallies on German soil, in particular in Baden-Wurttemberg, ahead of a crucial vote on the Turkish constitutional reform.

    Related:

    Turkey vs. Germany, Netherlands: 'It'll Be Difficult to Climb Down From This'
    Germany Must Annul Refugee Deal With Turkey After Erdogan's Remarks – Lawmaker
    Merkel: Turkey, Germany-EU Share Deep Disagreements Alongside Common Interests
    Berlin, Ankara Clash Over Arrests in Turkey and Rally Cancellation in Germany
    Tags:
    politicians, entry ban, Justice and Development Party (AKP), Thomas de Maiziere, Germany, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Open-Air Museum in Russia’s Karelia
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok