Three Hot Air Balloons Hard Land in Turkey, 49 Injured

Forty nine people, mostly foreign tourists, have been injured Tuesday after three hot air balloons made a hard landing due to strong winds in central Turkey.

According to a Turkish news agency, the pilots were conducting an observatory flight for over 40 European, Chinese and Korean tourists over the region of Cappadocia known for its picturesque volcanic landscapes.

Fifteen of those injured turned out to be Chinese nationals, while others are believed to be Europeans.

Kapadokya'da 3 sıcak hava balonunun sert iniş yapması sonucu toplam 41 yaralı olduğu belirtildi https://t.co/C3dLezaZsu pic.twitter.com/4jxV0C1uMQ — Evrensel Gazetesi (@evrenselgzt) 14 марта 2017 г.

​Sudden strong gusts of wind and heavy rain forced the pilots to make an emergency landing. Nine tourists suffered fractures and have been admitted to local hospitals. The rest had minor injuries and received medical treatment on site.

Cappadocia region is a famous tourist site with spectacular landscapes. Some 2.5 million tourists visit the region every year, with many taking air balloon flights.

In February, a Dutch tourist died after falling out of a balloon during a heavy landing.