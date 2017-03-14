Register
    UK Brexit Bill to Proceed to Royal Assent in Coming Days - May

    Topic:
    Britain Says 'Cheerio' to EU (460)
    The bill on the UK leaving from the EU will proceed to royal assent soon, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The bill on the United Kingdom withdrawing from the European Union will proceed to royal assent "in coming days," UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Tuesday, adding she would notify formally the parliament before the end of the month of triggering of the Article 50 of the Lisbon treaty.

    "It will now proceed to royal assent in the coming days, so we remain on track with the timetable I set out six months ago. And I will return to this House before the end of this month to notify when I have formally triggered Article 50 and begun the process through which the United Kingdom will leave the European Union," May said speaking at the House of Commons.

    It has been 262 days since Britain shocked the world by voting to exit the EU. On June 23, 2016 about 52 percent of UK voters cast ballots to for the island nation to leave the EU. The full terms of the UK's exit have yet to be negotiated, but much hinges at stake. Particularly, UK citizens and outside observers wonder whether Britain will keep some economic ties with the EU in the form of tariff-free trade, or whether the UK will trade with the EU like any non-EU country under rules stipulated by the World Trade Organization. Another issue is how migrants entering and leaving the UK will be treated.

    Topic:
    Britain Says 'Cheerio' to EU (460)

