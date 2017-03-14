Turkish Rally in Antwerp Suburb Banned Over Security Concerns

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The rally was scheduled to take place on Friday, March 17 in the suburban town of Berchem in the anticipation of the Turkey's April referendum.
"This will represent the threat to the public peace," Bart De Wever said, as quoted by Le Meuse newspaper.
In early March, Turkish ministers had been barred from speaking to local Turkish communities in several European countries, including Germany and the Netherlands. The move provoked strong criticism by the Turkish leadership.
The rallies and speeches were aimed at gaining support among Turks eligible to vote in the April 16 referendum on constitutional amendments which would enhance the judiciary and legislative powers of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
