Macron's Chances in First Round of French Presidential Election Decrease by 1%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the survey, far-right National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen remains the leader of the presidential race, with 27 percent of voters expected to support her candidacy. The same figures were reported in Monday's poll.

Positions of The Republicans' candidate Francois Fillon and Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon remain stable since Friday, with 20 percent and 14 percent of French citizens expected to cast their ballots for them respectively.

The first round of election is set for April 23, while the run-off is scheduled for May 7.