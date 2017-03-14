Register
14:39 GMT +314 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A photo taken on November 17, 2015 in Paris shows the Eiffel Tower illuminated with the colors of the French national flag in tribute to the victims of the November 13 Paris terror attacks.

    EU Lists Reasons for Security Failings That Led to Terror Attacks

    © AFP 2017/ Bertrand Guay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 46 0 0

    The European Commission enumerates the common elements between the recent terrorist attacks in Europe and their perpetrators.

    Eurostar Train at Paris Gare Du Nord Station
    © AP Photo/ PRNewsFoto/Rail Europe, Inc.
    Four EU States Agree on Joint Train Passengers Database to Fight Terrorism
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Commission’s security union task force enumerates the common elements between the recent terrorist attacks in Europe and their perpetrators, warning of the lack of ability of the EU security services to monitor movements of potential terrorists in and out of Europe, a report obtained by the Guardian said on Tuesday.

    Even EU citizens subject to a European arrest warrant or that are wanted internationally were able to travel freely, leaving or entering the continent "without being detected due to the non-systematic check of EU citizens," the report says.

    "This raises the question of whether more can be done to enhance security within the Schengen area. This could include action to enhance police checks in internal border regions and along main transport routes," the report states, as quoted by the newspaper.

    According to the report, among the common elements between all the recent terrorist attacks in the European Union are such facts as the appearance of many of the suspects on surveillance and national watch lists, and being subject to Schengen information system alerts. Many of the perpetrators and people involved with the terrorist attacks already had "petty" criminal records, the report adds.

    An Abrams main battle tank, for U.S. troops deployed in the Baltics as part of NATO's Operation Atlantic Resolve, leaves Riga port March 9, 2015.
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    'Int'l Terrorism, Not Russia, is the Biggest Threat to NATO and the EU'
    The reason the security systems fail to prevent attacks or detain the potential terrorists is the lack of information being shared between the member states, the task force states.

    "Should an obligation for information sharing be introduced for all existing EU security databases? Should those databases be searchable by biometric as well as alphanumeric data?" the report questions.

    In December 2016, Anis Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian national and a failed asylum seeker in Italy, drove a stolen truck into a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 and injuring 48 people. Amri left Italy and entered Germany through Switzerland, despite being a suspected terrorist.

    On March 22, 2016, several bombs exploded at the airport and in a metro station in Brussels, leaving over 30 people dead and more than 300 injured. On Wednesday, the European Parliament is scheduled to debate a security resolution ahead of the one year anniversary of the Brussels attack.

    Related:

    US Committed to Partnership With EU, Urges Bloc to Eradicate Terrorism
    EU Needs US Assistance in Fight Against Terrorism - German Chancellor
    Four EU States Agree on Joint Train Passengers Database to Fight Terrorism
    European Commission Praises EU-US Cooperation on Counter-Terrorism Efforts
    Tags:
    list, terrorist attack, security, task force, EU, European Commission
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok