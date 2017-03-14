Register
14:39 GMT +314 March 2017
Live
    Search
    People wave EU and Polish flags as they march during anti-government demonstration organized by main opposition parties in Warsaw, Poland May 7, 2016.

    'Political Suicide': Poland Unlikely to Have Referendum on Leaving EU

    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel
    Europe
    Get short URL
    138313

    Since the Brexit vote in Britain, the possibility of a similar scenario for Poland has been the subject of intense discussions. Now, Polexit is a very popular word in reports by Polish media.

    Tensions between Poland and the European Union deepened after Warsaw attempted to prevent European Council President Donald Tusk from being reappointed for another term. The Warsaw government has long opposed Tusk, the former Polish prime minister and a critic of the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) and current Premier Beata Szydło.

    Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo holds a news conference at the end of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 10, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yves Herman
    EU-Poland Rift Deepens After Tusk Presidency Challenge Collapses
    Poland proposed another candidate Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, a little-know member of the European Parliament. However, at an EU summit last week, the bloc’s leaders voted 27-1 to give Tusk a new mandate, with only Prime Minister Szydło voting against.

    Following the clash between the Polish government and the EU leadership at the summit, a petition has gone popular on social media, calling on President Andrzej Duda to organize a referendum on the country’s withdrawal from the bloc.

    In an interview with Sputnik Polska, former Polish lawmaker Tadeusz Iwinski shared thoughts on the possibility of a Polexit.

    According to the politician, there is a principal difference between Brexit and the current situation in Poland.

    "Fortunately, I can’t see a scenario of Poland leaving the European Union, and there are several reasons. First, there is no official political force in Poland that would be responsible for the move. Britons had Prime Minister David Cameron who made an egoistic decision to organize the vote. As for Poland, despite the rising euroskepticism, even the ruling party denies that it wants Poland out," Iwinski said.

    Some analysts assume that the Polish government is adopting a new strategy towards Brussels, a "negative policy," as was described by Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, attends a political rally in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France, February 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Stephane Mahe
    Polish Ruling Party Declines Le Pen’s Proposal to Dismantle EU – Spokeswoman
    Meanwhile, earlier this week, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the PiS party, rebuffed allegations about Warsaw’s plan to withdraw from the EU. In so doing, Kaczynski commented on French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen’s remark that she would cooperate with Poland on leaving the European Union.

    "Various speculations that we want to pull Poland out of the European Union are false, nothing more than manipulations. Everybody who says that just lies, manipulates, misleads the public opinion," the politician said at a press briefing.

    According to Iwinski, the decision to launch a campaign for Poland’s withdrawal from the EU would be political suicide for the ruling party.

    "I don’t think it is possible to organize a referendum. Warsaw’s admission to the EU was probably one the main achievements during the transformation period in Poland. The Law and Justice Party can criticize certain decisions by Brussels or certain decision-making mechanisms, but an official campaign for a Polexit would be political suicide for the party," he said.

    Brexit
    © Photo: Pixabay
    UK Government Has Plan in Case No Brexit Deal With EU Happens
    Iwinski also argued that the Polish government and Kaczynski were disappointed by their failed attempt to prevent Tusk from being reappointed, but Warsaw cannot influence bloc decisions aimed at promoting European integration.

    "The European Union needs more integration. If Warsaw doesn’t want to integrate it will find itself in the last car of the EU train. Poland can criticize the bloc for becoming increasingly pro-German, but this will lead to nowhere. Poland shows no solidarity and breaks the principles of the united Europe," he pointed out.

    According to Iwinski, Warsaw should be more actively engaged in integration processes in Europe.

    He also suggested that currently the popularity of Eurosceptic ideas is slowly declining in Europe, which hints at a brighter future for the EU.

    "The European Union will grow stronger after [leader of the Dutch right-wing Party for Freedom Geert] Wilders loses in the Dutch election and Le Pen loses in the French presidential election. Germany will also continue its liberal democratic policy, regardless of the results of the election. The EU will not further expand, but it will remain the best project for Europe," Iwinski said.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Poland May Work With EU Council Chief When 'Emotions Subside' - Spokesman
    Poland to Sign EU Rome Declaration Only If Paper Meets Warsaw's Demands - PM
    Polish Leader Congratulates Tusk on Reelection as European Council President
    Reports About Poland’s Potential Plans to Leave EU False – Ruling Party’s Leader
    Tags:
    European integration, Brexit, Polish Law and Justice Political Party (PiS), European Union, Donald Tusk, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Mikhas
      Why would they? Poland is the biggest recipient of EU funds. It received €16.2bn in 2013 alone.

      That's a lot of money for absolutely nothing, apart from political prostitution and c*ck-sucking and flooding the EU with cheap labour, that is.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok