Blocked Russian Banks in Kiev Violation of Law, Property Rights - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that Moscow hopes the "procedures applicable with Ukrainian legislation in this case will be used without any politicization."

"The Ukrainian law enforcement has obligations regarding the inadmissibility of mob law, actions that simply violate laws, undermine property rights protected by Ukrainian laws," Lavrov told reporters.

The Ukrainian branch of Russia's Sberbank said Monday it appealed to law enforcement agencies after radical activists walled off its central office entrance in Kiev with concrete blocks.

On March 7, Sberbank began serving customers with passports issued by self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).

On Monday, Vassily Furman, the member of the council of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said that the NBU was waiting for either denial or confirmation of this from the Russian side and might consider sanctions against the Ukrainian Sberbank branch if it was true.

Kiev launched a military operation against the DPR and LPR in 2014, when the two regions refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government that came to power in what they consider a coup.

The conflicting parties were able to reach a truce agreement in Minsk in February 2015, but have since both reported several cases of ceasefire violations from the other side.