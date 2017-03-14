Register
11:37 GMT +314 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Riot police stand guard during clashes with demonstrators in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 12, 2017.

    Belgium Opposition Party Supports Netherlands in Turkish Officials Entry Ban

    © REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11810

    Belgian right-wing opposition party supports the Netherlands in their decision to bar Turkish officials from holding rallies in the country, the party’s leader told the Izvestia newspaper on Tuesday.

    People shout slogans during a protest in front of the Dutch Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, March 12, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
    Dutch-Turkish Tensions Mount as Erdogan Brands Netherlands 'Banana Republic'
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Belgian right-wing opposition party Vlaams Belang (VB, Flemish Interest) supports the Netherlands in their decision to bar Turkish officials from holding rallies in the country, and plans to call on Belgian authorities to introduce an entry ban against Turkish politicians, the party’s leader, Tom Van Grieker, told the Izvestia newspaper on Tuesday.

    "We completely support the Dutch policy toward Turkey. Other countries must not influence political situation in Europe. Turkish officials wanted to hold rallies with people of Turkish origin on the territory of Europe, which is a direct interference with the EU internal affairs. Many European parties are in sympathy with the Netherlands, and soon they will show this sympathy," Van Grieker said.

    He continued to say that Belgium should follow in Germany’s and the Netherlands’ footsteps and ban Turkish officials from entering the country, adding that the issue will be introduced in the Belgian parliament soon.

    Turkey's Energy Minister Berat Albayrak, accompanied by Family and Social Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, speaks during a news conference at Ataturk International airport in Istanbul, Turkey
    © REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
    Netherlands' Entry Denial for Turkish Officials Beyond Diplomatic Ethics - Baku
    Other European countries are likely to follow suit, the lawmaker stated.

    On Saturday, Dutch authorities denied landing for Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who was planning to meet with the Turkish expats in the country amid the preparations for Turkey's constitutional referendum this coming April on extending presidential powers.

    On the same day, Turkish Family and Social Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya was denied entry into the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam. She was declared an "undesirable alien" and then deported to Germany. Both Dutch and German authorities have called off the family minister's campaign meetings.

    On Monday, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus announced that Ankara had decided to bar the Dutch ambassador from returning to Turkey, put all high-level political discussions with the Netherlands on hold, and stop Dutch diplomatic flights bound for Turkey.

    Related:

    Dutch-Turkish Tensions Mount as Erdogan Brands Netherlands 'Banana Republic'
    Turkish Family Minister Complains of 'Rough' and 'Ugly' Treatment in Netherlands
    Netherlands Slams Turkey's 'Unacceptable Verbal Aggression' Amid Rally Ban Row
    Turkish Opposition CHP Leader Calls for Suspension of Relations With Netherlands
    Tags:
    entrance, policy, ban, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok