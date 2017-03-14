Riga Mayor's Appeal Against Fine for Using Russian on Facebook Rejected by Court

RIGA (Sputnik) — Usakovs was fined 140 euros ($150) last year by the Latvian State Language Center (Valsts valodas centrs in Latvian) for using languages other than Latvian, including Russian and English, while communicating over social networks.
"The court's decision is not appealable," the court's press service said.
The court thus upheld an earlier Riga court ruling which supported the language center decision. The earlier ruling said that public servants can only use the country's sole official language to communicate with the population, including over the internet.
Russians in Latvia make up 26 percent of the country's population, according to national statistics. Some 40 percent of those living in Latvia speak Russian. Latvia's only official language is Latvian.
