Rutte, Wilders Up in Polls Amid Dutch-Turkish Standoff

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, Dutch authorities refused to let Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's plane land in the country due to alleged security concerns as well as stopping Family and Social Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya from entering the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam and deporting her as an illegal alien. Both ministers had planned to hold a Turkish expat rally at the consulate building in the run up to Turkey's constitutional referendum due in April.

The move sparked a diplomatic standoff, with Turkey promising sanctions and retaliation measures while barring the Dutch ambassador from returning to Turkey.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte's liberal-conservative VVD is now looking to gain 18 percent of votes in Wednesday's election and gain 27 of 150 parliamentary seats, while PVV, headed by the controversial Geert Wilders, has the support of 16 percent of the electorate, translating in 24 seats, the Maurice de Hond polling agency said Monday.

The latest survey, carried out before the rift with Turkey, had the two leading parties eye 24 and 22 seats respectively.