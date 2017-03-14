Estonia Takes in Another 13 Syrian Refugees Under EU Relocation Scheme

TALLINN (Sputnik) — The refugee families arrived in the Baltic state on Monday, the ministry said.

"Three refugee families from Syria, numbering 13 people in total, arrived to Estonia on Monday from Greece in accordance with EU quotas. There are currently 120 people, including children, in the country that have arrived under the refugee relocation program," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The Baltic state looked into the personal history of all those admitted, with Estonian police, border control, security and social affairs experts conducting interviews with all 13 people in Greece before their journey north.

In September 2015, the European Commission called on EU member states to redistribute 160,000 asylum seekers from Africa and the Middle East, located primarily in Greece, Italy and Hungary throughout the bloc over a two-year period.

Estonia must receive 550 refugees within two years under the mandatory quota scheme.