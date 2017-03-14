Moscow: Transnistria Talks Should Be Held More Often to Address Needs of People

TIRASPOL (Sputnik) — The 5+2 format talks, which include, apart from Transnistria and Moldova, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Russia, Ukraine, the European Union and the United States, have been held since 2005. The latest round took place on June 2-3, 2016 in Berlin.

"Russia, as a guarantor country, a mediator, intends to intensify its participation, we insist that [participants of] the international 5+2 format [talks] gather much more often and discuss not ephemeral, theoretical issues but rather basic needs of Transnistrian people, institutions," Karasin said following a meeting with Transnistrian leader Vadim Krasnoselsky.

Last month, Moldova's President Igor Dodon said that the Transnistrian crisis can be settled only through talks in the 5+2 format

The Transnistrian conflict began in 1990 when Transnistria, a region with a predominantly Russian and Ukrainian population, seceded from the Soviet Republic of Moldova for fear of potential unification with Romania. The separation led to a conflict known as "The Transnistria War" that ended in a ceasefire declared on July 21, 1992. Despite this fact, the conflict remains unresolved.