Three EU States Offer Bulgaria Fighter Jets to Replace Russian MiGs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Sweden, Italy and Portugal have submitted to Bulgaria their commercial offers on deliveries of eight fighter jets to partially replace aging fleet of Russian-made MiG aircraft, ministry said.

"Today, on March 13, offers from Portugal with a logistical package from the United States, Sweden and Italy have been opened at the Defense Ministry. An interdepartmental working group, appointed at the order of the country's prime minister, opened the submitted proposals in the presence of the representatives of Italy, Portugal, and Sweden," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the working group chaired by Maj. Gen. Tsanko Stoykov, the Bulgarian Air Force commander, will start analyzing the offers on Tuesday.

© AP Photo/ Jockel Finck US Plans to Strengthen Defense, Energy Partnership With Bulgaria

In December 2016, the ministry filed requests to the United States, Sweden, Italy and Portugal to submit commercial offers over deliveries of a new type of fighter jets. In April 2016, the Bulgarian government approved the acquisition of a squadron of new multirole fighter aircraft and two naval patrol vessels. The combined procurement costs amount to 3 billion Bulgarian leva (over $1.7 billion).

According to reports, the working group will be choosing between new Gripen jets from Sweden's SAAB and US F-16, which were in service in Portugal. Eurofighter Typhoon fighters from Italy is another option for procurement. The fighter jets are expected to be procured between 2018 and 2020.

Soviet-made MiGs amount to a huge part of Bulgaria's combat aircraft fleet. Their replacement with newer NATO-compatible fighter jets has been on the agenda of the country's authorities over the past decade. In February, media reported that Sofia had signed a deal with Russian aircraft company MiG to repair its aircraft citing company's Director General Ilya Tarasenko. However, the Bulgarian Defense Ministry has denied this information.