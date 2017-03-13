Register
23:29 GMT +313 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A squadron of Bulgarian Air Force MiG-29

    Three EU States Offer Bulgaria Fighter Jets to Replace Russian MiGs

    © Photo: Wikipedia/Chavdar Garchev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 3301

    Bulgaria is considering three warplanes for as a possible replacement of MiG aircraft in its aging fleet, the Bulgarian Defense Ministry said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Sweden, Italy and Portugal have submitted to Bulgaria their commercial offers on deliveries of eight fighter jets to partially replace aging fleet of Russian-made MiG aircraft, ministry said.

    "Today, on March 13, offers from Portugal with a logistical package from the United States, Sweden and Italy have been opened at the Defense Ministry. An interdepartmental working group, appointed at the order of the country's prime minister, opened the submitted proposals in the presence of the representatives of Italy, Portugal, and Sweden," the statement said.

    According to the ministry, the working group chaired by Maj. Gen. Tsanko Stoykov, the Bulgarian Air Force commander, will start analyzing the offers on Tuesday.

    The United States hopes to enhance US-Bulgaria cooperation in the defense, energy security, rule of law and in other fields, according to a statement issued by the US Department of State
    © AP Photo/ Jockel Finck
    US Plans to Strengthen Defense, Energy Partnership With Bulgaria
    In December 2016, the ministry filed requests to the United States, Sweden, Italy and Portugal to submit commercial offers over deliveries of a new type of fighter jets. In April 2016, the Bulgarian government approved the acquisition of a squadron of new multirole fighter aircraft and two naval patrol vessels. The combined procurement costs amount to 3 billion Bulgarian leva (over $1.7 billion).

    According to reports, the working group will be choosing between new Gripen jets from Sweden's SAAB and US F-16, which were in service in Portugal. Eurofighter Typhoon fighters from Italy is another option for procurement. The fighter jets are expected to be procured between 2018 and 2020.

    Soviet-made MiGs amount to a huge part of Bulgaria's combat aircraft fleet. Their replacement with newer NATO-compatible fighter jets has been on the agenda of the country's authorities over the past decade. In February, media reported that Sofia had signed a deal with Russian aircraft company MiG to repair its aircraft citing company's Director General Ilya Tarasenko. However, the Bulgarian Defense Ministry has denied this information.

    Related:

    Bulgaria's U.S. missile defense plans 'not anti-Russian'
    No official talks on U.S. missile defense plans - Bulgarian ambassador
    US Plans to Strengthen Defense, Energy Partnership With Bulgaria
    Tags:
    MiG-21, Portugal, Italy, Sweden, Bulgaria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok